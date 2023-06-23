A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘I can confirm that we are dealing with a traveller incursion at Fareham Leisure Centre.

‘We issued a notice for them to leave on June 19 and applied to the court for a possession hearing on June 20. The court usually sets the hearing within a week.’

Travellers on the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham, on Friday, June 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5571)

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment. Officers have been visiting the site, engaging with the occupants, and liaising with the landowners in order to seek a suitable resolution.’

When the site that travellers move to is owned by the council the local authority has the ability, through legal powers, to evict them – however this process can sometimes be costly and it takes time.