Travellers set up on recreation ground outside Fareham Leisure Centre
A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘I can confirm that we are dealing with a traveller incursion at Fareham Leisure Centre.
‘We issued a notice for them to leave on June 19 and applied to the court for a possession hearing on June 20. The court usually sets the hearing within a week.’
Earlier this month travellers were at Nobes Avenue Field, which resulted in shops closing, and Brookers Field in Gosport.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment. Officers have been visiting the site, engaging with the occupants, and liaising with the landowners in order to seek a suitable resolution.’
When the site that travellers move to is owned by the council the local authority has the ability, through legal powers, to evict them – however this process can sometimes be costly and it takes time.