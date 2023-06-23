News you can trust since 1877
Travellers set up on recreation ground outside Fareham Leisure Centre

Travellers have set up camp on the recreation field at Fareham Leisure Centre.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘I can confirm that we are dealing with a traveller incursion at Fareham Leisure Centre.

‘We issued a notice for them to leave on June 19 and applied to the court for a possession hearing on June 20. The court usually sets the hearing within a week.’

Earlier this month travellers were at Nobes Avenue Field, which resulted in shops closing, and Brookers Field in Gosport.

Travellers on the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham, on Friday, June 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5571)Travellers on the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham, on Friday, June 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5571)
    A police spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment. Officers have been visiting the site, engaging with the occupants, and liaising with the landowners in order to seek a suitable resolution.’

    When the site that travellers move to is owned by the council the local authority has the ability, through legal powers, to evict them – however this process can sometimes be costly and it takes time.

    Travellers on the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham, on Friday, June 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5570)Travellers on the recreation ground at Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham, on Friday, June 23. Picture: Sarah Standing (230623-5570)
