This annual event has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians gather each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to celebrate the monarch's official birthday.

Here's when Trooping the Colour will take place in 2022.

But when is Trooping of the Colour and can you still get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is held each year in St James' Park in Central London, which is one of the capital's eight Royal Parks.

It takes place on the park’s ceremonial parade ground, Horse Guards Parade.

The celebration includes a colourful military parade by the Household Division and is from two older military ceremonies; Trooping the Colour and Mounting the Queen’s Guard, both of which began during the early eighteenth century.

When is Trooping the Colour 2022?

The Queen's Birthday Parade normally takes place in early June.

This year, Trooping the Colour will be held on Thursday, June 2 and it will be a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

Are there rehearsals for Trooping the Colour?

In the two weeks leading up to the parade, there are two rehearsals.

The Major General’s Review is usually held on the Saturday two weeks before the parade, and so will be held on Saturday, May 21.

The Colonel’s Review is usually held on the Saturday a week before the parade, which means that it will take place on Saturday, May 28.

What will happen during Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour begins when the Queen inspects the troops herself.

The colour is the battalion flag that is trooped, or carried, slowly down the ranks of soldiers.

This was traditionally done so each man was familiar with his battalion’s flag, used as a rallying point during battle.

The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade alongside Army musicians and horses.

A royal gun salute will also be fired.

When the parade has concluded and the royal procession has returned to Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family's balcony appearance will take place.

To coincide with the balcony appearance, there will be a special flypast by the Royal Air Force.

Will the Queen attend Trooping the Colour this year?

It has been confirmed that the Queen will not receive the Trooping the Colour salute this year.

Historically, Her Majesty has taken the salute to her personal troops, the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

This year, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne will receive the salute as the Queen continues to delegate tasks to senior members of the royal family.

It is hoped that the Queen will attend part of the celebrations and she is expected to join her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the parade.

What time will the event take place?

The Trooping the Colour parade will begin at Horse Guards at 10am and will finish by 12.25pm.

The flypast will take place at 1pm.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for the seated stands around Horse Guards Parade were allocated by ballot in March.

If you were not able to get tickets, then it is now not possible to get them.

Those who successfully applied for tickets have been informed via email and have been invited to buy their tickets.

How to watch Trooping the Colour

The procession can be viewed along the grand processional route The Mall or along the edge of St James’s Park facing Horse Guards Parade.

There will also be large screens located in St James' Park for spectators.