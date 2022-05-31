The family friendly section has been labelled as a mini festival in itself, and will be open to the public between August 26 to August 28.

YolanDa's Band Jam, dubbed ‘Jools Holland for kids’, will be headlining on Saturday, August 27.

The headline acts have been announced for Victorious Festival 2022's Kids Arena.

Captain Barnacles and Kwazii will be performing during a special Octonauts ‘To Your Stations’ show, as the headline for Sunday, August 28.

Other children’s favourite characters are also in attendance, including Fireman Sam, viral sensation Baby Shark, and Glitch and Ubercorn – superheroes from Go Jetters.

Adventure activities and meet and greets will also take place throughout the weekend, so little ones will be entertained throughout.

This includes the Lidl Mudder Zone, which gives kids a taste of the Tough Mudder assault course.

Children will get the chance to take part in a wide variety of activities.

They can also learn sports and skating basics with Southsea Skatepark Mini Wheelers and S4K Sports.

Kids karaoke will also be available, so festival performers of the future will get the chance to display their music talents.

More relaxed activities such as face painting, den building and colouring are also included.

Victorious Festival was recently crowned as the ‘Best Local Family Friendly Event’ at the Little Ankle Biters Awards.

Main stage headliners include Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini.

All kids arena activities are included in the entry ticket.

Tickets for the festival are on sale from £50 for adults.

Children under five get entry to the event for £1 a day, with tickets for kids aged between five and 12 costing £8 a day.