Victorious Festival 2023: Line up, set times and finish times for Saturday August 26
Victorious Festival 2023 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday, August 26 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- Connie Constance – 12.15pm to 1pm
- Natalie Imbruglia – 1.15pm to 2pm
- Pale Waves – 2.30pm to 3pm
- The Divine Comedy – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- Kate Nash – 4.45pm to 5.30pm
- Belle & Sebastian – 6.15pm to 7pm
- Kaiser Chiefs – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
- Kasabian 9.20pm to 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- Crystal Tides – 11.20am to 11.50am
- julie – 12.05pm 12.35pm
- Special mystery guest – 1.05pm to 1.35pm
- Matilda Mann – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
- Stone – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- Inspirational Carpets – 4.05-4.35pm
- Shame – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
- The Coral – 6.35pm to 7.20pm
- Amyl & the Sniffers 8.05pm to 8.55pm
- Alt-J – 9.40pm to 10.50pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Jason Manford – 5.10pm to 5.55pm
- Ultra 90s VS 2000s