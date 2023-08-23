News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Victorious Festival 2023: Line up, set times and finish times for Saturday August 26

Victorious Festival 2023 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:23 BST

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday, August 26 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

How to get tickets

Southsea site is taking shape

Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.
Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.
Most Popular

    List of items you cannot take into Victorious

    Common Stage

    • Connie Constance – 12.15pm to 1pm
    • Natalie Imbruglia – 1.15pm to 2pm
    • Pale Waves – 2.30pm to 3pm
    • The Divine Comedy – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
    • Kate Nash – 4.45pm to 5.30pm
    • Belle & Sebastian – 6.15pm to 7pm
    • Kaiser Chiefs – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
    • Kasabian 9.20pm to 10.50pm

    Castle Stage

    • Crystal Tides – 11.20am to 11.50am
    • julie – 12.05pm 12.35pm
    • Special mystery guest – 1.05pm to 1.35pm
    • Matilda Mann – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
    • Stone – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
    • Inspirational Carpets – 4.05-4.35pm
    • Shame – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
    • The Coral – 6.35pm to 7.20pm
    • Amyl & the Sniffers 8.05pm to 8.55pm
    • Alt-J – 9.40pm to 10.50pm

    Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:

    • Jason Manford – 5.10pm to 5.55pm
    • Ultra 90s VS 2000s
    Related topics:Southsea