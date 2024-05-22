Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be something for everyone as Portsmouth’s family-friendly Victorious Festival returns this summer - here is what is in store for children.

Victorious Festival has today announced a jam-packed bill of entertainment for all the family at this year’s Bank Holiday extravaganza.

Brush off your best moves as TV presenter Katy Ashworth will take to the stage on Friday for “the ultimate disco party” whilst children’s TV star Andy Day joins the Kids Arena stage on Saturday with a special Dino Raps set for all the dinosaur fans in the audience. Making learning fun through music and rap, award-winning teacher and World Book Day ambassador, MC Grammar will educate and entertain little ones on Sunday afternoon. Get ready to rap, rhyme and dance along.

Mini festival lovers can enjoy dance classes from Jiggy Wrigglers and the Marie Clarke School of Dance as well as a mesmerising magic show from Ross Presto over the weekend. Future stars will also have the chance to join in with sessions from TADAA theatre school and Little Wild Theatre whilst Kyle D Evans will host The Big Maths Gameshow.

This comes alongside the festival’s impressive music line-up including Biffy Clyro, Jamie T, Snow Patrol, Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill, Jess Glynne and Louis Tomlinson. Described as a ‘mini festival in itself’, the Kids Arena has tons to keep little ones entertained across the weekend including performances on the Kids Stage, adventure activities and opportunities to meet and greet your children’s favourite characters throughout the weekend including character favourites from SpongeBob SquarePants, Smoke Breathing Dragons and JJ from CoComelon. All attractions in the Kids Arena are free.

For little adventurers, the Lidl Mudder Zone will give kids a taste of the now legendary Tough Mudder event. Little ones can also limber up with bounce fitness sessions, Jedi training, visit the Action Blast: Nerf Arena and enjoy hours of fun on the world’s biggest bouncy castle. Elsewhere, children can enjoy colouring, climbing walls, retro gaming, cupcake decorating and face painting. The Lupilu Baby Change & Feeding Tent sponsored by Lidl, will also return making the festival experience more comfortable for parents.

The festival, which was crowned ‘Best Local Family Friendly Event’ at the Little Ankle Biters Awards in 2022 and has been shortlisted for Best Family Festival in the UK Festival Awards, is well-equipped for families with pavements and roads connecting the stages and fantastic family facilities including a baby changing and feeding tent. Festival-goers can expect “the biggest and best in live music, local food and drink stalls, the Kids Arena, clothes and craft traders - all in a picturesque location.”

