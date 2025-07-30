Victorious Festival 2025: Line up, set times and finish times for Saturday August 23 including when Vampire Weekend will perform
Victorious Festival 2025 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday, August 23 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
The set times of the main stages and areas
Common Stage
- The Pill - 12.10pm - 12.40pm
- Rizzle Kicks - 1.10pm - 1.55pm
- Scouting for Girls - 2.20pm - 2.50pm
- Chris McCausland - 3.15pm 4.15pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.15pm - 4.20pm
- Shed Seven - 4.45pm - 5.30pm
- Travis - 6pm - 7pm
- The Last Dinner Party - 7.45pm - 8.35pm
- Vampire Weekend - 9.20pm - 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- The Rosodocs - 12.05pm - 12.35pm
- Feet - 1.05pm - 1.35pm
- MacKenzie - 2.05pm -2.35pm
- Kid Kapichi - 3.05pm - 3.35pm
- The Academic - 4.05pm - 4.35pm
- Circa Waves - 5.05pm - 5.50pm
- Public Service Broadcasting - 6.35pm - 7.20pm
- Caity Baser - 8.05pm - 8.55pm
- Nelly Furtado - 9.40pm - 10.50pm
Seaside stage
- First act One Eyed Bob takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act Mike Skinner is performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm
Under the Trees
- First act Reception Soul starts at 10.30am with the last act Toploader performing from 10pm to 10.45pm
Henry’s House at Southsea Castle
- First act Matt Seeney is performing at 11am with the last act Chissie Rascal performing from 9pm to 11pm
World Music Stage
- The first act Drumnation is performing at 10.30am with the last act Gunbafire Amapiano Takeover performing from 9.45pm to 11pm
Kids Arena
- This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.
Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.
Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.