Victorious Festival 2025 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday, August 23 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

The set times of the main stages and areas

Common Stage

The Pill - 12.10pm - 12.40pm

Rizzle Kicks - 1.10pm - 1.55pm

Scouting for Girls - 2.20pm - 2.50pm

Chris McCausland - 3.15pm 4.15pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.15pm - 4.20pm

Shed Seven - 4.45pm - 5.30pm

Travis - 6pm - 7pm

The Last Dinner Party - 7.45pm - 8.35pm

Vampire Weekend - 9.20pm - 10.50pm

Castle Stage

The Rosodocs - 12.05pm - 12.35pm

Feet - 1.05pm - 1.35pm

MacKenzie - 2.05pm -2.35pm

Kid Kapichi - 3.05pm - 3.35pm

The Academic - 4.05pm - 4.35pm

Circa Waves - 5.05pm - 5.50pm

Public Service Broadcasting - 6.35pm - 7.20pm

Caity Baser - 8.05pm - 8.55pm

Nelly Furtado - 9.40pm - 10.50pm

Seaside stage

First act One Eyed Bob takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act Mike Skinner is performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm

Under the Trees

First act Reception Soul starts at 10.30am with the last act Toploader performing from 10pm to 10.45pm

Henry’s House at Southsea Castle

First act Matt Seeney is performing at 11am with the last act Chissie Rascal performing from 9pm to 11pm

World Music Stage

The first act Drumnation is performing at 10.30am with the last act Gunbafire Amapiano Takeover performing from 9.45pm to 11pm

Kids Arena

This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.

Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.

Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/