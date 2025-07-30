Victorious Festival 2025 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 24 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

Kings of Leon | Getty Images

The set times of the main stages and areas

Common Stage

Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.15pm - 12.45pm

Craig David’s TS5 - 1.15pm - 2pm

Bradley Simpson - 2.30pm - Bradley Simpson - 3pm

Jasper Carrott - 3.20pm - 4.20pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.20pm - 4.25pm

The Zutons - 4.50pm - 5.35pm

Reytons - 6.05pm - 6.50pm

Bloc Party - 7.35pm - 8.35pm

Kings of Leon - 9.20pm - 10.50pm

Castle Stage

Balancing Act - 12.05pm - 12.35pm

Overpass - 1.05pm - 1.35pm

Young Knives - 2.05pm - 2.35pm

The Waeve - 3.05pm - 3.35pm

Starsailor - 4.05pm - 4.35pm

Palace - 5.05pm - 5.50pm

Reverend & The Makers - 6.35pm - 7.20pm

Gabrielle - 8.05pm - 8.55pm

Melanie C - 9.40pm - 10.50pm

Seaside stage

First act Mega Sun Machine takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act The Cuban Brothers performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm

Under the Trees

First act The Monday Smile starts at 10.30am with the last act Jamie Lawson performing from 10pm to 10.45pm

Henry’s House at Southsea Castle

First act Dnbbrummie is performing at 11am with the last act Jac3y performing from 9pm to 11pm

World Music Stage

The first act Esmee is performing at 10.30am with the last act Dr.DJ (Bhangra vibes) performing from 9.45pm to 11pm

Kids Arena

This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.

Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.

Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/