Victorious Festival 2025: Line up, set times and finish times for Sunday August 24 including when Kings of Leon will perform
Victorious Festival 2025 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 24 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
The set times of the main stages and areas
Common Stage
- Harvey Jay Dodgson - 12.15pm - 12.45pm
- Craig David’s TS5 - 1.15pm - 2pm
- Bradley Simpson - 2.30pm - Bradley Simpson - 3pm
- Jasper Carrott - 3.20pm - 4.20pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.20pm - 4.25pm
- The Zutons - 4.50pm - 5.35pm
- Reytons - 6.05pm - 6.50pm
- Bloc Party - 7.35pm - 8.35pm
- Kings of Leon - 9.20pm - 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- Balancing Act - 12.05pm - 12.35pm
- Overpass - 1.05pm - 1.35pm
- Young Knives - 2.05pm - 2.35pm
- The Waeve - 3.05pm - 3.35pm
- Starsailor - 4.05pm - 4.35pm
- Palace - 5.05pm - 5.50pm
- Reverend & The Makers - 6.35pm - 7.20pm
- Gabrielle - 8.05pm - 8.55pm
- Melanie C - 9.40pm - 10.50pm
Seaside stage
- First act Mega Sun Machine takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act The Cuban Brothers performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm
Under the Trees
- First act The Monday Smile starts at 10.30am with the last act Jamie Lawson performing from 10pm to 10.45pm
Henry’s House at Southsea Castle
- First act Dnbbrummie is performing at 11am with the last act Jac3y performing from 9pm to 11pm
World Music Stage
- The first act Esmee is performing at 10.30am with the last act Dr.DJ (Bhangra vibes) performing from 9.45pm to 11pm
Kids Arena
- This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.
Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.
