Victorious Festival 2025 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Friday, August 22 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

Queens of the Stone Age headline on the Common Stage on the Friday, with Madness headlining on the Castle Stage the same night. Vampire Weekend headline the Common Stage on the Saturday with Nelly Furtado headlining the Castle Stage. And on the Sunday the event will be brought to a close by headliners Kings of Leon on the Common Stage, with Spice Girl Melanie C headlining on the Castle Stage.

There will be no comedy ‘big top’ tent this year as a result of the ongoing sea defences, with comedy headliners Joel Dommett, Chris Chris McCausland and Jasper Carrott instead accommodated on the Common Stage.

Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: Andres Neumann | Andres Neumann

The set times of the main stages and areas

Common Stage

Hotwax - 12.15pm - 12.45pm

The Charlatans - 1.15pm - 2pm

Sprints - 2.30pm - - 3pm

Joel Dommett - 3.30pm - 4.30pm

Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.30pm - 4.35pm

The Mary Wallopers - 5pm - 5.45pm

Wunderhorse - 6.15pm - 7pm

Kaiser Chiefs - 7.45pm - 8.35pm

Queens of the Stone Age - 9.20pm - 10.50pm

Castle Stage

Man/Woman/Chainsaw - 12.05pm - 12.35pm

October Drift - 1.05pm - 1.05pm

Lime Garden - 2.05pm - 2.35pm

The K’s - 3.05pm - 3.35pm

Ash - 4.05pm - 4.35pm

Daniel Bedingfield - 5.05pm - 5.50pm

Everything Everything - 6.35pm - 7.20pm

Jamie Webster - 8.05pm - 8.55pm

Madness - 9.40pm - 10.50pm

Seaside stage

First act Reign takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act Nathan Dawe is performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm

Under the Trees

First act Casual Scene starts at 10.30am with the last act Dodgy performing from 10pm to 10.45pm

Henry’s House at Southsea Castle

First act Lark Peach is performing at 11am with the last act $hit Disco performing from 9pm to 11pm

World Music Stage

The first act Drumnation is performing at 10.30am with the last act Betzy Nina performing from 9.45pm to 11pm

Kids Arena

This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.

Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.

Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/