Victorious Festival 2025: Line up, set times and finish times for Friday August 22 including when Queens of the Stone Age will perform
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Friday, August 22 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Queens of the Stone Age headline on the Common Stage on the Friday, with Madness headlining on the Castle Stage the same night. Vampire Weekend headline the Common Stage on the Saturday with Nelly Furtado headlining the Castle Stage. And on the Sunday the event will be brought to a close by headliners Kings of Leon on the Common Stage, with Spice Girl Melanie C headlining on the Castle Stage.
There will be no comedy ‘big top’ tent this year as a result of the ongoing sea defences, with comedy headliners Joel Dommett, Chris Chris McCausland and Jasper Carrott instead accommodated on the Common Stage.
The set times of the main stages and areas
Common Stage
- Hotwax - 12.15pm - 12.45pm
- The Charlatans - 1.15pm - 2pm
- Sprints - 2.30pm - - 3pm
- Joel Dommett - 3.30pm - 4.30pm
- Downtown Pompey Music Video - 4.30pm - 4.35pm
- The Mary Wallopers - 5pm - 5.45pm
- Wunderhorse - 6.15pm - 7pm
- Kaiser Chiefs - 7.45pm - 8.35pm
- Queens of the Stone Age - 9.20pm - 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw - 12.05pm - 12.35pm
- October Drift - 1.05pm - 1.05pm
- Lime Garden - 2.05pm - 2.35pm
- The K’s - 3.05pm - 3.35pm
- Ash - 4.05pm - 4.35pm
- Daniel Bedingfield - 5.05pm - 5.50pm
- Everything Everything - 6.35pm - 7.20pm
- Jamie Webster - 8.05pm - 8.55pm
- Madness - 9.40pm - 10.50pm
Seaside stage
- First act Reign takes to the stage at 10.30am, last act Nathan Dawe is performing at 9.50pm until 10.50pm
Under the Trees
- First act Casual Scene starts at 10.30am with the last act Dodgy performing from 10pm to 10.45pm
Henry’s House at Southsea Castle
- First act Lark Peach is performing at 11am with the last act $hit Disco performing from 9pm to 11pm
World Music Stage
- The first act Drumnation is performing at 10.30am with the last act Betzy Nina performing from 9.45pm to 11pm
Kids Arena
- This area is open from 10am with the gates, with the stage in action from 11am to 5.45pm and meet and greets throughout the day.
Full timings of all of the stages and areas can be found on the Victorious App.
Tickets for Victorious are still on sale and available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/
