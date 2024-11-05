WATCH: Highlights of Portsmouth's fabulous fireworks display on Southsea Common

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:09 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 21:20 BST
Southsea’s skies were filled with a dazzling display of colour as crowds gathered to watch Portsmouth’s annual fireworks display.

Taking place this year on Southsea Common, residents gathered to enjoy entertainment, funfair rides and fabulous fun this evening (November 5) ahead of the main display which lit up the skies near the Naval Memorial.

Watch the video embedded in this story by IslandCity.UK to see some of the highlights from the fabulous display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fireworks display has traditionally been held in Cosham, but the construction of the new football hub resulted in a change of venue. However Portsmouth City Council, which organised the display, is now evaluating the capacity of the playing fields site for future fireworks events.

Related topics:SouthseaVideoPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice