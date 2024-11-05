Southsea’s skies were filled with a dazzling display of colour as crowds gathered to watch Portsmouth’s annual fireworks display.

Taking place this year on Southsea Common, residents gathered to enjoy entertainment, funfair rides and fabulous fun this evening (November 5) ahead of the main display which lit up the skies near the Naval Memorial.

Watch the video embedded in this story by IslandCity.UK to see some of the highlights from the fabulous display.

The fireworks display has traditionally been held in Cosham, but the construction of the new football hub resulted in a change of venue. However Portsmouth City Council, which organised the display, is now evaluating the capacity of the playing fields site for future fireworks events.