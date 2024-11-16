Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire garden centre has opened its popular annual Christmas walk and The News was there to check out the festive offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keydell Nurseries in Horndean opened its Woodland Walk to the public on Friday, November 15. It has become a fixture in families calendars with the visit to Santa and woodland walk proving popular with kids and adults alike.

Having just packed up the Halloween themed walk, staff at the nursery have been working hard to transform the space into a winter wonderland. The News ventured down on the day of its opening to have a look at the fantastic work they have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you just wanted to book the woodland walk and not visit Santa, the cost is £8.50 per person. Groups of four can get in for £26.95 while a group of six would cost £38.95. One person with one carer can get tickets to the woodland walk for £11.

Watch the video embedded in this article for a look around the magical Woodland Walk.