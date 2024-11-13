Watch: A look inside the Christmas Shop in Cascades which is bursting with festive spirit
Keiley McKeowen has been setting up the Christmas Shop in Cascades with her family for the past 14 years, stocking an eclectic range of Christmas decorations and gifts and bursting with festive spirit. This year the shop is based in Kingswell Path and has been open for nearly a month with its busiest period just about to start.
The shop has already seen an upturn in trade over the past week. Keiley said: “It has been going well. Since Halloween and bonfire night has finished it has become a lot busier as people concentrate on Christmas. Even the scrooges and humbugs are happier to get into it after that.”
While some people may not want to think about decorations until December starts, many have already decorated or are planning to in the coming days. She said: “It is starting to pick up as people begin to decorate their homes. We call it decorating season. From next week until the second week of December is our busiest time, as that is when everyone is decorating. That is what we predominantly sell, decorations.”
As many parents will know, one item in particular continues to prove a major draw. Keiley said: “Elf on the Shelf has grown in popularity year after year. We started doing it in the first year and we had a small section but it has gained momentum over the years and now it takes up a lot of the shop.”
The Elf on the Shelf products take up one side of a whole wall display, including a range of different outfit options for them. Keiley added: “We really specialise in Elf on the Shelf, we have more than I have seen everywhere else. We also have a section of pink decorations and gingerbread decorations which include candy canes which are quite unique.”
