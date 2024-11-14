Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular sports clothing store has announced the date it will open its first Hampshire based store, and there is not long to wait.

New Balance have announced they will be opening the brands first Hampshire based store on Wednesday, November 27. | Umpf

New Balance will be opening in Gunwharf Quays on Wednesday, November 27 with the store set to stock a range of shoes, clothing and accessories. It was announced earlier in the year that the sports clothing company would be arriving in Portsmouth, and there is now not long to wait until the doors open.

The first 50 customers who spend over £100 at New Balance will receive a free cap. | Umpf

To celebrate its opening the first 50 customers who spend over £100 will receive a free New Balance cap.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “Since we announced that New Balance would be joining our brand line-up back in the summer, our guests have been eager to know the exact opening date. We are delighted to be able to share the official launch date with our community, and pleased that our guests will be able to visit the new store on their Black Friday and Christmas shopping trips.”

New Balance is known for its technologically advanced footwear, especially in its running shoes. The brand has become more and more popular over the years and now serves a range of fashion items as well as activewear for a number of different sports from football to basketball.