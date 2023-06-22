Hosted by Winchester Science Centre, in Morn Hill near Winchester, the Starlight Cinema will play a selection of family movies – including Disney classics – within the novel setting of a planetarium. The ‘summer spectacular’ schedule will culminate in the returning pop-up cinema’s first outdoor screening – beneath the open sky in the South Downs National Park.

Every Sunday between July 23 and August 27, the centre will screen films including Toy Story, The Lion King and Aladdin. On Sunday, August 27, the action heads outside for an Encanto sing-along event and a showing of Honey I Shrunk the Kids on the South Downs Lawn - with free popcorn provided.

Families enjoying a film screening inside Winchester Science Centre's planetarium.

A Winchester Science Centre spokesperson said: ‘When the Science Centre doors close, the cinema screen will be rolling. Following sold out screenings of Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and E.T., Starlight Cinema is back with a summer spectacular and kids can watch for just £1. Families can spend the day exploring the science exhibits and live shows before grabbing some popcorn and settling in for some movie fun. And with 90’s classics such as Toy Story and The Lion King on the bill, it’ll be a trip down memory lane for the grown-ups.’

Doors open for Encanto at 5:15pm and the movie starts at 5:45pm while for Honey I Shrunk the Kids at doors open at 8pm and the movie starts at 8:45pm. The Science Centre exhibits will be available for everyone to enjoy during both screenings. Prices start at £12 for an individual and discounted group tickets are available for groups of three, four, five and six.

To book a ticket for one of the screenings and see the full summer schedule, visit the Science Centre website.