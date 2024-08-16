Waterlooville Music & Arts Festival to take place this weekend as part of regeneration plans for the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Waterlooville Music & Arts Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 17 between 10am and 4pm in Waterlooville High Street. The event is being organised by Havant Borough Council, in collaboration with The Southern Music Project & Creatful, as part of plans to regenerate the town and encourage more footfall into the centre.
A day full of fun activities have been planned including sessions on how to play the ukulele and the drums. There will also be lots of chances for children to be entertained including craft workshops, community art projects, and a number of bands will be playing throughout the day.
The events will be taking place in a special creative zone which is being set up next to the bandstand. The festival follows on from the Waterlooville Car Show as events put on with the town regeneration in mind, having taken on feedback from the regeneration project and town centre masterplan engagement.
The activities begin at 10am and the event is free to attend. A full breakdown of the schedule can be found below:
All Day: Accessible children’s crafts – at the Creative Zone
All Day: Community Art – at the Creative Zone
All Day: Accessible craft – at the Creative Zone
10am to 3pm: The Final Straw Borrow Bag Workshop – At the old Game unit
10am – 10:45am - Horndean band – at the Bandstand
10:45am: Make you own natural bath salts – at the Creative Zone
11am – 11:45am: Drum corp workshop with Andy – at the Bandstand
11:30am to 3pm: Data Art – at the Creative Zone
11:45am - 12:30pm: ‘Princess and the Sea’ Make a Magic Mirror with Belle – at the Creative Zone
12noon – 12:45pm: Denmead small band performance – at the Bandstand
1pm – 1:45pm: Ukulele workshop with Darren S – at the Bandstand
1:45pm: Ukrainian Art demonstration – at the Creative Zone
2pm – 3pm: Langstone big band and dance – at the Bandstand
Further information can be found on Havant Borough Council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.