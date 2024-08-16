Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire council are hosting a day of fun music and craft activities as part of its plans to bring more people to the town.

The Waterlooville Music & Arts Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 17 between 10am and 4pm in Waterlooville High Street. The event is being organised by Havant Borough Council, in collaboration with The Southern Music Project & Creatful, as part of plans to regenerate the town and encourage more footfall into the centre.

A day full of fun activities have been planned including sessions on how to play the ukulele and the drums. There will also be lots of chances for children to be entertained including craft workshops, community art projects, and a number of bands will be playing throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activities begin at 10am and the event is free to attend. A full breakdown of the schedule can be found below:

All Day: Accessible children’s crafts – at the Creative Zone

All Day: Community Art – at the Creative Zone

All Day: Accessible craft – at the Creative Zone

10am to 3pm: The Final Straw Borrow Bag Workshop – At the old Game unit

10am – 10:45am - Horndean band – at the Bandstand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10:45am: Make you own natural bath salts – at the Creative Zone

11am – 11:45am: Drum corp workshop with Andy – at the Bandstand

11:30am to 3pm: Data Art – at the Creative Zone

11:45am - 12:30pm: ‘Princess and the Sea’ Make a Magic Mirror with Belle – at the Creative Zone

12noon – 12:45pm: Denmead small band performance – at the Bandstand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm – 1:45pm: Ukulele workshop with Darren S – at the Bandstand

1:45pm: Ukrainian Art demonstration – at the Creative Zone

2pm – 3pm: Langstone big band and dance – at the Bandstand

Further information can be found on Havant Borough Council’s website.