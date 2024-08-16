Waterlooville Music & Arts Festival to take place this weekend as part of regeneration plans for the town

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:18 BST
A Hampshire council are hosting a day of fun music and craft activities as part of its plans to bring more people to the town.

The Waterlooville Music & Arts Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 17 between 10am and 4pm in Waterlooville High Street. The event is being organised by Havant Borough Council, in collaboration with The Southern Music Project & Creatful, as part of plans to regenerate the town and encourage more footfall into the centre.

A day full of fun activities have been planned including sessions on how to play the ukulele and the drums. There will also be lots of chances for children to be entertained including craft workshops, community art projects, and a number of bands will be playing throughout the day.

The events will be taking place in a special creative zone which is being set up next to the bandstand. The festival follows on from the Waterlooville Car Show as events put on with the town regeneration in mind, having taken on feedback from the regeneration project and town centre masterplan engagement.

The activities begin at 10am and the event is free to attend. A full breakdown of the schedule can be found below:

All Day: Accessible children’s crafts – at the Creative Zone

All Day: Community Art – at the Creative Zone

All Day: Accessible craft – at the Creative Zone

10am to 3pm: The Final Straw Borrow Bag Workshop – At the old Game unit

10am – 10:45am - Horndean band – at the Bandstand

10:45am: Make you own natural bath salts – at the Creative Zone

11am – 11:45am: Drum corp workshop with Andy – at the Bandstand

11:30am to 3pm: Data Art – at the Creative Zone

11:45am - 12:30pm: ‘Princess and the Sea’ Make a Magic Mirror with Belle – at the Creative Zone

12noon – 12:45pm: Denmead small band performance – at the Bandstand

1pm – 1:45pm: Ukulele workshop with Darren S – at the Bandstand

1:45pm: Ukrainian Art demonstration – at the Creative Zone

2pm – 3pm: Langstone big band and dance – at the Bandstand

Further information can be found on Havant Borough Council’s website.

