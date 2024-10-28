Families will have the chance to meet spooktacular Halloween characters over the half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pumpkin King and Halloween Ragdoll will be visiting the centre on Thursday, October 31 between 11am and 4pm. They will be spreading the Halloween spirit with wickedly fun entertainment and meet and greets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a Halloween Hunt taking place at the centre from October 26 to November 2.

Whiteley Shopping Centre | Contributed

To get involved visitors should collect an activity sheet from Waterstones, once you have solved the clues and worked out the secret word, return to the store to claim a Halloween treat.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “Halloween is always a fun time of the year, and with it falling in half term this year we wanted to give back to our shoppers with some spooktacular entertainment to help get in the Halloween spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also a range of discounts and offers across our leisure and dining options throughout half term if you are looking to make it a full day out.”

It is advised that you attend the shopping centre early to avoid disappointment but booking is not necessary.