Whiteley to host hair raising Halloween events this half term
Whiteley is putting on a number of fantastic events and live performances for everyone to enjoy this Halloween.
The Pumpkin King and Halloween Ragdoll will be visiting the centre on Thursday, October 31 between 11am and 4pm. They will be spreading the Halloween spirit with wickedly fun entertainment and meet and greets.
There will also be a Halloween Hunt taking place at the centre from October 26 to November 2.
To get involved visitors should collect an activity sheet from Waterstones, once you have solved the clues and worked out the secret word, return to the store to claim a Halloween treat.
Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “Halloween is always a fun time of the year, and with it falling in half term this year we wanted to give back to our shoppers with some spooktacular entertainment to help get in the Halloween spirit.
“We’ve got a host of special characters popping in for a visit, so if you are looking for something fun to do with the family, make sure to come along.
“There is also a range of discounts and offers across our leisure and dining options throughout half term if you are looking to make it a full day out.”
It is advised that you attend the shopping centre early to avoid disappointment but booking is not necessary.