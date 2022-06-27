Spectators arrive during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The most famous tennis players from around the world will be donning their finest whites in a bid to win the famous tournament.

Taking place at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, it starts today and will run until Sunday, July 10.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray will all be taking part in the tournament over the coming days.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu and other emerging stars like Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will also take part.

However world number one Daniil Medvedev will not be participating in Wimbledon this year due to Russian and Belarusian tennis players being banned from the competition following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is the first time that Wimbledon will be at full capacity in three years, following the Covid pandemic.

If you are thinking of going, here’s all you need to know:

Is there a public ballot in 2022?

Wimbledon has confirmed there will NOT be a public ballot in 2022.

On its website a statement reads: ‘We are pleased to confirm a return to more normal ticketing arrangements for 2022.’

Can you still get tickets for Wimbledon?

All public tickets will be available to buy this year and fans are able to queue up on a morning for tickets for same day events.

You can also order tickets online via Wimbledon’s website here – where you can also check availability.

How much do tickets cost?

For the first week, tickets start at £27 for ground passes and rise as high as £145 for centre court.

During the second week, as the competition comes to a close, the ground passes will fall from £20 next Monday to £8 on the day of the final.

While centre court tickets will rise to prices of £240 and £230.

What limits are there on tickets?