Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, Victorious Festival is getting ready to host performances from a star studded lineup including the likes of Kings of Leon, Madness, Last of the Dinner Party and Queens of the Stone Age.
As the countdown begins, work can be seen happening at the Southsea Common site, with Castle Stage already taking shape and groundwork being completed ready for Common Stage to go up.
Set times have now been released with Queens of the Stone Age headlining the Common stage between 9.20pm and 10.50pm, and Madness performing between 9.40pm and 10.50pm on the Castle Stage, as they kick start the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.