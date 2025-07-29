Michael Kiwanuka replaced by Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival as he pulls out of all summer gigs amid 'ongoing illness'
Victorious Festival has confirmed singer, Michael Kiwanuka, who was due to perform on Friday evening, will no longer attend due to ‘illness’ and ‘on the advice of his doctors’.
The singer, known for his hit song ‘Cold Little Heart’, has pulled out from all of his summer performances including Ireland's All Together Now, Pukkelpop in Belgium, and We Out Here.
Victorious posted to social media saying: “We’re sending Michael our very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery, and we hope to see him back on stage soon.”
The team have also confirmed that taking Michael’s spot will be ‘the incredible Kaiser Chiefs’ who will perform ahead of Queens of the Stone Age on the main stage at 7.45pm.
The likes of Madness, who will headline the Castle Stage, Wunderhorse, The Mary Wallopers and Everything Everything will also be at the festival on the Friday.
Taking place across the August bank holiday weekend, the festival is also preparing to host Vampire Weekend, Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party, Kings of Leon, Mel C and Gabrielle.
