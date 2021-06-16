Love Island will return in less than two weeks. Picture: ITV

The hit reality show will be back on ITV2 on Monday, June 28, the broadcaster confirmed.

Fans will be able to tune in on ITV Hub as well as on ITV2.

It will be the first Love Island series in almost 18 months, due to the pandemic.

Portsmouth’s Demi Jones came in third place in the first winter series of Love Island in February 2020.

ITV has confirmed that all contestants on the new series of the reality show will be offered ‘a minimum of eight therapy sessions’ on their return home from appearing in the series.

All contestants involved in the ITV2 reality TV series will also receive training on the impact of social media and ‘how to handle potential negativity’, as well as training on financial management.

The measures are part of ITV’s duty of care protocols announced ahead of the seventh series starting on June 28.

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are ‘comprehensive psychological support’, ‘detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show’ and a ‘proactive aftercare package’, the broadcaster said.

ITV has also detailed pre-filming and filming, as well as aftercare processes for contestants.

Pre-filming stipulations include contestants ‘disclosing any medical history’ that would be relevant to their time in the villa, as well as the ‘managing of expectations of the cast’.

Aftercare procedures also include ‘proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable’.

