The ITV series follows 12 mystery celebrities as they compete against each other each week, performing songs in bizarre costumes to a live audience and panel.

The Masked Singer panel includes Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan, as they attempt to unravel a series of clues to reveal who the performer is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer?

So far, Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford, Will Young, Pat Cash, and Tom Chaplin have been unmasked on the show.

In each series, fans take to social media to discuss who they think is behind the costumes, and this year many have questioned the identity of 'Robobunny'.

Here is everything you need to know about Robobunny from The Masked Singer 2022:

What do we know so far about Robobunny?

So far, Robobunny has sung three songs on the show including:

-Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston (week one)

-Shallow from A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (week three)

-Dynamite by BTW (week three)

An array of clues have also been provided to help the panel and those watching at home guess who Robobunny is.

The clues include:

-A possible American accent

-Robobunny said: ‘You thought I was a real tough guy, but that's just part of my shell’

-Robobunny revealed: 'I'm here to Ctrl Alt Delete what you know about me’

-The celebrity was seen in costume wearing a native American headdress, builders hat, and cowboy boots, with many guessing that the celebrity is an actor. This could also be a hint to the Village People.

-Line dancing has been referenced

-They come from a big family

-Robobunny posed with a pair of boxing gloves with the letters 'M' and 'A'

-They also stated: 'Nothing makes me happier than standing at my deck with nothing around me but a little bit of country.'

Is Robbobunny from Top Gear?

Many fans were convinced that Robobunny was a member of BBC One's Top Gear after their first performance on the show.

In their first clue, Robobunny said: 'I might be made of metal but that doesn't stop me making a splash.’

Paddy McGuiness, Richard Hammond, and Jeremy Clarkson have all been guessed by viewers so far alongside Vernon Kay who presented the TV show, Splash.

Is Robobunny Mark Feehily?

Fans have also guessed that Westlife's Mark Feehily could be behind the Robobunny mask due to his distinctive voice.

One viewer took to Twitter to share her guess.

@Natalie58324611 said: 'It’s Mark Feehily from Westlife without a doubt…I know that voice better than my own!'

Another viewer, @TracyStubbs19 said: 'Robobunny is definitely Mark Feehily from Westlife #MaskedSingerUK @MaskedSingerUK'

Is Robobunny Lee Ryan?

Lee Ryan from boyband Blue has also been linked with Robobunny.

Fans have shared their views on Twitter, with GabyShedwick tweeting: ‘I can’t stop thinking Robobunny is Lee Ryan #TheMaskedSingerUK’

Other fans questioned the identity due to the array of clues.

@xx_Michelle_oo added: 'Or could #robobunny be Lee Ryan from blue omg I dunno lol #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingerUK '

Is Robobunny Ian 'H' Watkins?

Other fans are convinced that Ian 'H' Watkins from pop group Steps is behind the Robobunny mask.

Whilst H's voice doesn't seem to fit the voice of Robobunny, there has been a 5,6,7,8 reference that has linked the costume to the star alongside the line dancing reference.

@CommunityWinger took to Twitter to share their guess: 'I’m a bit late to the party but Robobunny is 100% H from Steps. The clues were all there… line dancing… 5,6,7,8 and not to mention he sings like him… #TheMaskedSingerUK '

Whilst @Love4Pasha said: 'Robobunny is H from steps as at the end of the package he said 5 6 7 8 and that was their first hit. H can also sing like that'

Social media users have also linked diver Tom Daley, Youtube star KSI and TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal to Robobunny.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron