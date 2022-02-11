The ITV series may be coming to an end, but there are still five celebrities waiting to be revealed with two episodes remaining.

The final of The Masked Singer is set to take place tomorrow night (February 12) at 7pm.

The Masked Singer follows 12 celebrities who are hidden behind bizarre costumes as they battle it out each week, performing songs to a live audience and panel.

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer?

The panel includes Rita Ora, Jonathon Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, as they attempt to discover who is behind the mask with a series of clues.

In the competition so far, Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford, Will Young, Pat Cash, Tom Chaplin, Jaime Winstone, Michael Owen, Aled Jones and Michelle Williams have been unmasked.

In each series, fans of the show take to social media to discuss who they think is behind the costumes and many are guessing the identity of 'Mushroom'.

Here is everything you need to know about Mushroom from The Masked Singer 2022:

What do we know about Mushroom so far?

Mushroom has sung six songs so far, including:

-It's Oh So Quiet by Bjork (week one)

-There Are Worse Things I Could Do by Stockard Channing (week two)

-Crazy by Gnarls Barkley (week four)

-Stone Cold by Demi Lovato (week five)

-Don't Walk Away by Jade/The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush (week six)

Clues have also been provided to help the panel and those watching at home guess who Mushroom is.

The clues include:

-A mixture of accents, including Irish and Yorkshire

-Likes to start new things

-Can take many forms

-The seasons of the year were shown in the Mushroom videotape- but summer was not included

-Two pints of milk were also shown in the video

-The letter W was seen in a bush

-Mushroom said: 'I took the panel back to school'

-Mushroom added: 'I've been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in the woods of exciting places, far from home'

-Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud played in one of the clues

-Interested in learning and growing from her roots

-Mushroom also said: 'Something I did got everybody talking'

-Their social media said that it was their birthday, and many celebrities had sent them birthday messages.

-In week six, Mushroom said: ‘Do I care what people think? Honestly, I don't give a "dame". Tonight, I'm showing what you can do with the power of love.’

Is Mushroom Kimberley Walsh?

Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud played in one of the clues, with many fans linking the song to band member Kimberley Walsh.

Rita Ora also spotted that Mushroom has a northern accent and Kimberley is from Bradford, West Yorkshire.

One Twitter user @leeleeCThomas said: 'Kimberley Walsh is the best guess so far as mushroom could be her.’

Another user @kim_dowsing tweeted: 'Crikey cannot believe this. I was just thinking Mushroom was Kimberley Walsh when Rita Ora said the same thing. I’ve never agreed with Rita Ora.’

Is Mushroom Sheridan Smith?

Davina and Jonathan have both guessed that Mushroom could be Sheridan Smith.

Sheridan has played in many acting roles during her career including Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, Ruth 'Rudi' Smith in Gavin and Stacey, and Janet Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Her role as Janet in the BBC sitcom also links her to the 'two pints of milk' clue.

@louloukins01 tweeted: ’I'm with most of the panel and think Mushroom is definitely Sheridan Smith for sure! Also, it’s the first time I’ve seen mushroom perform and that costume is amazing. Hats off to the costume.'

Is Mushroom Charlotte Church?

Panellist Mo has guessed that Mushroom is Charlotte Church due to their impressive voice and life in the public eye.

He interviewed Charlotte on her birthday last year, which could link to the social media birthday clue.

@LiamHamer5 tweeted: 'Mushroom is amazing. Bits of opera in there as well, definitely Charlotte Church. She's my winner.'

Whilst @Sarah_Lou_StN tweeted: 'Mushroom is Charlotte Church. I’m so convinced of this.’

Is Mushroom Aisling Bea?

After Mushroom’s first performance of ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’, Davina McCall said: ‘She sounds Irish.

This clue had led many fans to believe that Mushroom is actress Aisling Bea, who recently appeared in the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special.

Aisling comes from Kildare in Ireland and she posted a clip on Instagram of Björk at the 1998 Brit Awards with the caption ‘I love this so much’.

Social media users have also linked Carol Vorderman, Sarah Lancashire, and Jane Mcdonald to Mushroom.

