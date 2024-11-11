Balance Wellness Club forced to delay Waterlooville opening due to issue outside of its control

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new wellness club has been forced to delay its opening due to an issue it describes as out of its control.

Balance Wellness Club was set to open on Friday, November 8 in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. However, a post on its Facebook page confirmed that it would no longer be opening with a new opening date yet to be confirmed.

The post on Facebook stated: “Unfortunately, we’ve had to delay our opening date due to circumstances beyond our control. We’ll share the new date with you as soon as we can - thank you for your patience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Porter, of Balance Wellness Club, told The News: “We hope to be open as soon as possible and it will be worth the wait.”

Once open, the new club will offer an in-house coffee shop and specialise in contrast therapy, a treatment that focuses on temperature extremes. The unit will have four premium ice baths, ranging from 2°C to 8°C, and a sauna with space for 12 people.

A list of membership options are now available to be viewed on the Balance Wellness Club website. An individual session can be booked for £20, while those looking for more regular visits can choose between four sessions at £70 a month, or eight sessions for £130 a month.

Related topics:Waterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice