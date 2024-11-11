A new wellness club has been forced to delay its opening due to an issue it describes as out of its control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balance Wellness Club was set to open on Friday, November 8 in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. However, a post on its Facebook page confirmed that it would no longer be opening with a new opening date yet to be confirmed.

The post on Facebook stated: “Unfortunately, we’ve had to delay our opening date due to circumstances beyond our control. We’ll share the new date with you as soon as we can - thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Porter, of Balance Wellness Club, told The News: “We hope to be open as soon as possible and it will be worth the wait.”

Once open, the new club will offer an in-house coffee shop and specialise in contrast therapy, a treatment that focuses on temperature extremes. The unit will have four premium ice baths, ranging from 2°C to 8°C, and a sauna with space for 12 people.

A list of membership options are now available to be viewed on the Balance Wellness Club website. An individual session can be booked for £20, while those looking for more regular visits can choose between four sessions at £70 a month, or eight sessions for £130 a month.