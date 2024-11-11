Balance Wellness Club forced to delay Waterlooville opening due to issue outside of its control
Balance Wellness Club was set to open on Friday, November 8 in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. However, a post on its Facebook page confirmed that it would no longer be opening with a new opening date yet to be confirmed.
The post on Facebook stated: “Unfortunately, we’ve had to delay our opening date due to circumstances beyond our control. We’ll share the new date with you as soon as we can - thank you for your patience.”
Luke Porter, of Balance Wellness Club, told The News: “We hope to be open as soon as possible and it will be worth the wait.”
Once open, the new club will offer an in-house coffee shop and specialise in contrast therapy, a treatment that focuses on temperature extremes. The unit will have four premium ice baths, ranging from 2°C to 8°C, and a sauna with space for 12 people.
A list of membership options are now available to be viewed on the Balance Wellness Club website. An individual session can be booked for £20, while those looking for more regular visits can choose between four sessions at £70 a month, or eight sessions for £130 a month.
