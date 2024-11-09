Delight as Dream Doors celebrates official opening at Waterlooville site
Dream Doors was officially opened by the Mayor of Havant borough councillor Peter Wade this week celebrating its arrival in Dukes Walk.
The company looks to breathe new life into old kitchens by replacing old worktops or cabinet doors, but also supports customers looking to make improvements in utility rooms and bedrooms.
Its arrival comes as the regeneration of the area is promoted with a number of businesses supported by Havant Borough Council with grants towards refurbishment of units to open. Questmap has also be undertaking a huge project to revamp Wellington Way with new retail units and flats above.
A number of new businesses have recently opened in the town centre as a result including the Mini Town play cafe, Junk Emporium, Premier Stores, dog groomers and a computer shop. Other new business are also planned in the coming months.
Dream Doors can be found at 10 Dukes Walk and contacted at 023 9400 9663 or via DREAMDOORS.CO.UK
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.