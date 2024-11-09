Delight as Dream Doors celebrates official opening at Waterlooville site

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 9th Nov 2024, 10:22 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Another business is celebrating its official opening in Waterlooville as the regeneration of the town centre continues.

Dream Doors has opened a showroom in Dukes Walk, Waterlooville. Pictured is: Vikas Grover, franchisee director for the South Coast.Dream Doors has opened a showroom in Dukes Walk, Waterlooville. Pictured is: Vikas Grover, franchisee director for the South Coast.
Dream Doors has opened a showroom in Dukes Walk, Waterlooville. Pictured is: Vikas Grover, franchisee director for the South Coast. | Sarah Standing

Dream Doors was officially opened by the Mayor of Havant borough councillor Peter Wade this week celebrating its arrival in Dukes Walk.

The company looks to breathe new life into old kitchens by replacing old worktops or cabinet doors, but also supports customers looking to make improvements in utility rooms and bedrooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its arrival comes as the regeneration of the area is promoted with a number of businesses supported by Havant Borough Council with grants towards refurbishment of units to open. Questmap has also be undertaking a huge project to revamp Wellington Way with new retail units and flats above.

A number of new businesses have recently opened in the town centre as a result including the Mini Town play cafe, Junk Emporium, Premier Stores, dog groomers and a computer shop. Other new business are also planned in the coming months.

Dream Doors can be found at 10 Dukes Walk and contacted at 023 9400 9663 or via DREAMDOORS.CO.UK

Related topics:Waterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice