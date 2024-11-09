Jolly Jellies announces location of new Waterlooville shop

A new sweet shop has unveiled whereabouts in Waterlooville it is set to open its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jolly Jelleys has confirmed that it will open its doors at 30 Wellington Way, one of the units which has recently been revamped as part of the investment in the shopping centre area.

Jolly Jellies is opening in Wellington Way in Waterlooville | Contributed

Announcing the news it said: “Posters are all up and work is commencing! We are so excited to be able to share this news and so grateful for the opportunity we’ve been given to be Waterlooville’s sweet shop!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit is one of a number in Wellington Way which have new tenants following the works to refurbish the shop units and create new flats above. Other recent additions include a play cafe, a computer shop, dog groomers and beauticians. New arrivals yet to open include a pet shop and a soft play centre.

Jolly Jellies will be Waterlooville’s first sweet shop since The Old English Sweet Company closed its doors for the final time on the last day of 2023.