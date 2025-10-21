Vying against fellow hoteliers across the South, a cherished hotel and spa will feature on Channel 4’s popular Four in a Bed this week.

After taking over Ashby’s Hotel and Spa, in Auckland Road, seven years ago, Stephen Ferguson and partner, Muberra Price, will be on screens this week as they go head to head in the iconic programme which sees hoteliers visit, and judge, eachother’s businesses.

The couple will be on the show this evening (October 21) where they will showcase the best of their accommodation in a bid to receive full payments from the other contestants staying with them.

Portsmouth hotel, Ashby's will be featured in Channel 4's Four in a Bed on the week commencing October 20, 2025. Pictured: Owners of Ashby's, Stephen Ferguson and his partner Muberra Price. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Stephen said: “Initially, we got a call out of the blue from the team and they asked us to do a video call and they ran through they general stuff - how we met and how we got into the business - they came back to us the next day and said they wanted us to be in the programme.

“We were in it to enjoy it and we were also fans of the show beforehand so we were just excited to do it - we only had two weeks to get ready for guests so we were running around like lunatics.

Viewers can expect a maintenance mishap which throws a spanner in the works for the couple, who took the business over after finding out it was up for auction with the view of being turned into a halfway house.

Ashby’s will go against the likes of The Dog at Wingham in Kent and Burnswood Boutique in Devon over the course of the week.

Stephen added: “All of the venues were very different and it was a very diverse group with different ways of doing things.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years and we’ve got solid reviews so we wanted to make sure we didn’t let anyone down.”

Friday’s episode (October 24) will be judgement day with the final episode airing to reveal who took the title of the best hotel.