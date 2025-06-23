Beloved Southsea Model Village has new owners who have exciting plans for the future

New owners have taken over Southsea Model Village after the beloved attraction was put up for sale earlier this month.

As a result, Mark and Emma Wilson are now the sole owners of the village having been been part-owners for the past 10 years, with Emma’s family having owned the model village for 15 years before that.

Southsea Model Village reopening to the public after vandals damaged the location. Visitors flocked to the village to see the buildings. | Keith Woodland (100221-24)

In a statement the model village said: “Emma simply couldn’t imagine it in anyone else’s hands — it’s more than a business, it’s a beloved part of her life.

“Now, with full ownership, Mark and Emma are ready to lead the Village into a bright and exciting future. There are lots of exciting plans in the works for 2026 and beyond — and they can’t wait to share the journey with all of you!

“Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to a brand new chapter at Southsea Model Village!”