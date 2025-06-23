Beloved Southsea Model Village has new owners who have exciting plans for the future
The model village has been operated by the the Wilson family for the past decade and has been a beloved part of Southsea’s history for nearly 70 years. But the death of their father Ian last year, led to the decision of his children to put the attraction up for sale.
As a result, Mark and Emma Wilson are now the sole owners of the village having been been part-owners for the past 10 years, with Emma’s family having owned the model village for 15 years before that.
In a statement the model village said: “Emma simply couldn’t imagine it in anyone else’s hands — it’s more than a business, it’s a beloved part of her life.
“Now, with full ownership, Mark and Emma are ready to lead the Village into a bright and exciting future. There are lots of exciting plans in the works for 2026 and beyond — and they can’t wait to share the journey with all of you!
“Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to a brand new chapter at Southsea Model Village!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.