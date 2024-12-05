Brittany Ferries has signed a 20-year contract with Portsmouth International Port, expected to generate approximately £200 million for the port and the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth City Council-owned port has strengthened its relationship with major European operator Brittany Ferries, securing its use of the port until 2044. The partnership between the council and Brittany is expected to generate an estimated £200m in revenue over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sustainable new ship Saint Malo is due to enter service next year and is set to replace MV Bretagne. She will call Portsmouth her home port. | Contributed

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “Our relationship with Brittany Ferries is hugely significant for the city, especially since they have been with the port when it began operating in 1976. Nearly 50 years on we’re proud of this long-standing partnership with one of France’s premier travel brands.

“This also shows the importance of continued investment to make sure the port is in the best possible position to remain operating as the UK’s most successful council-owned port.

“Long-term reassurance from Brittany Ferries means the city’s residents benefit from a thriving commercial port contributing over £9m to the council’s budget this year, which has been essential in helping provide services for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“It is testament to our relationship with Brittany Ferries that we are both committed to providing environmentally secure power for ships through the Sea Change project. This innovative scheme involves the University of Portsmouth and forward-thinking local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), making Portsmouth a pioneer in sustainability and one of the UK’s leading marine and maritime cities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The port handles over 1.5m Brittany Ferries passengers annually, making it one of the UK’s busiest ferry routes to France and Spain. Additionally, it serves as a vital trade link between the UK and Europe, facilitating the movement of 200,000 lorries from Spain and France each year.

New ships, like the Saint-Malo and Guillaume de Normandie, will be equipped with the world’s largest ferry batteries, enabling electric power during entry and exit from Portsmouth Harbour. Backed by the Sea Change project, the shoreside power system aims to cut ferry emissions while docked.

Brittany Ferries, one of Portsmouth International Port’s earliest customers, has partnered with the council-owned port since 1976, remaining its sole constant ferry operator for over 40 years.