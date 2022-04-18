As the sun came out this weekend, so did plenty of residents and visitors looking to enjoy a range of fun activities – from boating on Canoe Lake, to riding rollercoasters on the piers.

For Mark Wilson, one of the owners of the Southsea Model Village, it was long overdue.

‘It’s so nice to see people out and about enjoying themselves,’ he said.

‘It’s fantastic to be back. The past couple of years have been really stop-start and we’ve not known where we’ve stood.’

To mark the occasion, an Easter egg hunt was set out for children throughout the village.

Mark said: ‘There’s lots for everyone to do.

‘And we’ve got some new shops in the village and a small piece by My Dog Sighs for people to see.’

Penelope Wallis took on a lease to provide funfair rides at South Parade Pier with her husband, as part of Kidz Island, at the start of 2020.

She said: ‘Because of all the lockdowns we were only able to run for six weeks in the whole of that year and it was really tough.

‘Last year we were able to open up just after Easter so this is officially our first Easter here, and hopefully we get a full summer with people coming to enjoy the pier and the rides.

‘We bought a brand new rollercoaster and pirate ship when we started so it’s great to finally see them in proper use. It’s been busy so far and everyone’s having a good time.’

Another business that set up during the pandemic was the Cafe Fresco in Canoe Lake – formerly the Greens Cafe – which began only able to offer takeaways.

Manager Flo Morris told The News: ‘This is our first proper Easter and it’s been really busy – I think it will only get busier!’

Leigh Hoare, who was renting out the swan pedalos to families, added: ‘I think the weather has helped bring people out.

‘Yesterday we had 172 boats go out. It’s nice to see people enjoying themselves.’

And Edward Ayres, who brings his Bounce and Bungee business to Southsea during school holidays and weekends, said: ‘I think people are really keen to come out and enjoy themselves and the weather helps, but I think when people start to feel the pinch of the cost of living that could affect numbers.’

On South Parade Pier, the Gaiety Bar was welcoming customers for drinks, live music and even roast dinners.

Floor manager Lorraine Jenner said: ‘We were very busy yesterday (April 16) and on Friday – and we’re expecting the same today.

‘It’s great to see people walking along the pier and the beach in the sunshine enjoying themselves.’

A little way along the seafront crowds were also gathering at Clarence Pier to try out funfair rides, play on the arcades and treat themselves to chips, doughnuts and candyfloss.

West Manning, director of the pier, said: ‘It’s really exciting to be back properly this Easter.

‘The start of the week was the official opening for a lot of the pier. For the pirate play it was the first time it has opened in two years.

‘Although it was slow to start with it’s really picking up now and getting busy.

‘Our main thing is as long as we see people leaving with smiles on their faces then we know we’ve done a good job.’