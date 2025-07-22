A new nutrition club has launched in Southsea aiming to help change the way people think about fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the Beach Nutrition was opened in St George’s Road by Kevin Green, a former Scottish boxing champion and Royal Marine. The new club is aiming to help locals achieve their fitness goals by focusing on hydration and protein intake with lofty long-term ambitions of helping 10,000 people in the area.

Kevin and his wife Sarah, have been helping people with their nutrition over social media for the past decade and are hoping the new club will be the first of many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I've always really had a passion for helping people, educating people on simplicity to help people improve. Not just how they look, really more about how they feel in terms of their energy and confidence.

“The club environment really does shift the needle and really helps people get life-changing results. When you're in a community and you're actually looking at a daily food diary, you're looking at what your protein target is and what your hydration target is, these are the things that most people are not focused on.”

Kevin has experienced the importance of nutrition and hydration and how it can be overlooked even by experienced athletes.

He said: “Going back to when I was an international athlete, boxing at the highest level, I wasn't looking at a protein target, and if anything, I was actually dehydrated 90 per cent of the time.”

Owner of By the Beach Nutrition Kevin Green with his wife, Sarah Green and wellness coach, Leon Taylor. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is hoping to change how people view fitness and training and go against the processes that have become the norm for gym-goers.

Kevin said: “The fitness industry has failed. It's failed because so many people, they go to the gym, they’re working their socks off and they don’t change body shape. They don't get the real results that they're looking for in terms of shape change, body composition, and overall how they feel.

“We're not a gym, we're focused on lifestyle, nutrition, and the results already within one week I think they are just off the scale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the first week of opening, they have already had a number of new sign ups and Kevin is predicting they will have 100 members within the next few weeks. His aims do not stop there, with expansion across the county and eventually across the country on his mind.

Kevin said: “Our goal is to have 100 members in this club and we will then be expanding. We want to have about 30 clubs in Southsea but the real big mission is to help 10,000 people.”

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the full interview with Kevin.