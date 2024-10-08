Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular seasonal shop is set to open this weekend in Portsmouth as the festive period approaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas Shop is set to open in Cascades on Saturday, October 12. The popular festive pop-up has been returning every Christmas for around 14 years and will be opening in a new location on Kingswell Path this year.

Keiley McKeowen, who runs the shop with her husband and three children, is excited to open the doors. She said: “We can’t wait to see all our regular customers who pop by every year. We have lots of great stock at reasonable prices, including some new ranges that we have not had before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully everyone finds us this year and spreads the word as we have not been in Kingswell Path for a long time. We are really excited to open and see everyone again. We love doing it.”