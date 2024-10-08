Christmas Shop to open in Portsmouth Cascades - find out when

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:45 BST
A popular seasonal shop is set to open this weekend in Portsmouth as the festive period approaches.

The Christmas Shop is set to open in Cascades on Saturday, October 12. The popular festive pop-up has been returning every Christmas for around 14 years and will be opening in a new location on Kingswell Path this year.

Keiley McKeowen, who runs the shop with her husband and three children, is excited to open the doors. She said: “We can’t wait to see all our regular customers who pop by every year. We have lots of great stock at reasonable prices, including some new ranges that we have not had before.

“Hopefully everyone finds us this year and spreads the word as we have not been in Kingswell Path for a long time. We are really excited to open and see everyone again. We love doing it.”

Shoppers looking to browse for Christmas decorations and presents will be able to visit the store this Saturday with the shop opening from 9.30am until 5.30pm.

