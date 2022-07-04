A project is being carried out in a bid to boost speed, performance and coverage.

During these works, there is a chance people will experience TV interference through aerials such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

A photo illustration shows the BT Sport app pictured on a smartphone placed next to a BT television remote control in London Photo by Justin TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

This could cause intermittent sound, blocky images – including pixelation – or a loss of TV signal altogether.

If this happens, free support is available through Restore TV, a company set up by mobile phone firms which helps residents so they are unaffected by interference.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: ‘We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.

‘Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

‘If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.

‘We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.’

Additional help is provided to anyone over 75 or who is registered blind or partially sighted.

Mr Roome added that satellite TV, such as Sky and Virgin, is not affected by the works, however, viewers with those services that watch free to view TV through an aerial can receive a free filter.