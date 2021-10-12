An investigation by MoneySavingExpert (MSE) found that some holidaymakers who had booked trips with the budget airline were later told they could only fly if they gave back their 'Chargeback' refunds.

In one case, the customer was given just a few days notice before their planned trip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ryanair plane. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The website says that ‘we've spoken to three passengers who were told they could not fly until they returned the money’.

The amounts customers have been asked to pay back range from £400 to £630.

SEE ALSO: Southsea restaurant Becketts to star on Channel 4 programme Four In A Bed

MSE reports that Coby Benson from Bott and Co and Colin Murphy from Leigh Day said the airline was wrong to then ban passengers from flying unless they paid the money back.

Mr Benson told the website: ‘The question is whether or not there were 'reasonable grounds' to deny the boarding, and in this case I don't think there are.’

Have you got a flight booked with Ryanair and are worried about this? Let us know.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.