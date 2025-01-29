Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pop-up shop showcasing local Portsmouth products has celebrated its official opening in Gunwharf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Portsmouth shop opened on The Canalside of the shopping centre on January 18. However, its official opening took place on Friday, January 24, with all the suppliers in attendance. The shop is seen as a fantastic opportunity for independent businesses to sell their goods in a popular shopping centre and in doing so reach a wider customer base.

Love Portsmouth pop-up shop in Gunwharf Quays held their official opening on Friday, January 24, 2025. | Sarah Standing

The venture is a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and Lulu Whitmore, founder of Love Southsea, with the shop opening between 10am and 6pm until the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development, was delighted to be at the opening. He said: “It’s brilliant to be here today at the Love Portsmouth pop-up shop. We love Portsmouth and we are here celebrating the fact that Lulu, from Love Southsea, has got together with Yvonne Clay and the Gunwharf Quays team, as well as Portsmouth City Council, to open this brilliant pop-up shop.

“It gives us a huge opportunity to showcase great local businesses based in Portsmouth so they can get a footprint on the high street and test their wares.”

Rachel Caparco, owner of Little Loves Apparel, in the Love Portsmouth pop-up shop in Gunwharf Quays Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8767) | Sarah Standing

One such independent business owner, Rachel Caparco, of Little Loves Apparel, was thrilled to be able to sell her homemade children’s clothing in Gunwharf. She said: “It is an amazing opportunity, it is so nice to have a space that we can show what we make and create.

“We are used to being out and about at markets so it’s really nice to have a retail spot where people can come and see what we have.”

Watch the video embedded in this article to have a look inside the Love Portsmouth pop-up shop.