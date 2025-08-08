Readers of The News have shared their delight after it was revealed that Snookies will be returning to Osborne Road.

The popular popular cafe and bakery was a fixture in Southsea for decades before closing down in 2016. Earlier this week the owner of the building, and the man behind Kassia and other local restaurants, told The News he was bringing it back.

The unit has been vacant since Kassia closed down in 2020 with Kas Miah subsequently buying the building. He said: “A lot of shops are closing down at the moment and you hear about people wanting some of the older shops to come back, like Woolworths for example. When we closed Kassia, a lot of people commented about how they missed Snookies and how amazing it used to be.

“Day time venues are very popular at the moment, people are cutting down on going out late at night, so I thought it would be a good touch to bring Snookies back, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The news has been well received by readers with many sharing their delight when commenting on The News’ Facebook post. There has been real excitement over the return of the cream cakes that made the original so popular, with others also hoping its egg and cress plait is also on the new menu.

Annette Macgregor said: “Omg!! This has made my day!! Egg & cress plait & a cold glass of milk followed by a fresh cream finger doughnut; brings back so many childhood memories! So excited!”

Christine Scully said: “Snookies! Used to do the cake run there when I worked at Lloyds on Fratton Bridge….loved the cakes but also loved the filled plait rolls”

Kyel Humby said: “I only commented about Snookies on a post a couple weeks ago about best bakeries in Portsmouth so I’m over the moon that there coming back.”

While the majority of comments were positive, there were still a few people who were dubious as to whether the original café could be recreated.

Tony Reynolds said: “Be good to see the name return, but unless they hire a world class (Swiss) pâtissier then it will be a pale imitation.”

Judith Dobbin said: “Huge reputation to uphold! Hope whomever can do it, or thousands will be disappointed. Good luck to person taking it on.”

Despite a few trepidations, there were countless positive comments as people look forward to welcoming the iconic café back to Southsea. The overall feeling was summed up by Jacqui Mair who said: “Just the best news!! I will definitely be going back there such happy memories and delicious cakes”