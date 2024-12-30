Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire company have been fined £120,000 following an incident where a worker broke his leg after falling from a roof.

EE Renewables Limited of Fareham have been fined £120,000 after a worker fell four metres from a roof. | HSE

EE Renewables Limited of Salterns Lane, Fareham were handed the fine after a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found they had “not properly planned” the work to be conducted in a safe manner. The worker, a 23-year-old man, slid off the roof of a property in Salisbury and fell four metres onto the ground below, sustaining a broken femur.

The company pled guilty to breaching section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. They were ordered to pay £4,716 in costs in addition to the £120,000 fine at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.

HSE inspector Sam Applebee said: “EE Renewables Limited did not properly plan this work so it could be carried out in a safe manner. There were inadequate means of protecting the workers from falling off the roof, with the company failing to provide edge protection.

“Working at height remains one of the biggest causes of injuries and fatalities in Britain, so it is important that companies ensure they implement the correct control measures and safe working practices.”

The incident occurred on December 16, 2022, at a property in Sherfield English Road, Salisbury, where the company had been asked to move nine solar panels higher up on the roof.

Further information on the HSE guidance on working at height can be found here.