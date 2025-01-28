Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh batch of strike action by bus drivers has been confirmed with details of how it will impact passengers and services now revealed.

The action by members of Unite will see First Bus (Solent) drivers and supervisors who are union members take industrial action on February 2-9, 12-14, 16-23 and 25-27 in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. It follows previous strike action in December and January as a stalemate between the bus company and union members continues.

As previously reported by The News it comes after Unite members from the Hoeford depot rejected a four per cent pay deal for its members and if sighting for First to reinstate terms and conditions which were removed during the Covid pandemic. However First has told The News that it had offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase as part of talks through the mediators ACAS which union members have also rejected.

Unite union said directors at First Bus Solent are acting like "stroppy children" after ongoing pay talks stalled. Pictured: Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham, Hampshire, UK, on January 11. | Sam Stephenson

A Solent from First Bus spokesperson said: “We want to resolve this dispute and end unnecessary industrial action affecting our customers. We have invited Unite back to negotiations, and asked them to explore different options with us, as we have been clear that financially we cannot go beyond our final no strings offer of 7.8 per cent over two years (including other enhancements).

“This is a 35.9 per cent pay increase since 2021, which is significantly ahead of inflation and addresses the cost-of-living increase that Unite have requested.

“Neighbouring depots across First Bus in the South are now settling their pay claims on the same terms, which makes it harder to understand why Unite in our Hoeford depot continue to choose this course of action.

“While industrial action continues, we would like to apologise again to our customers. While regrettably not running as many services as usual due to strike action, we have still been able to maintain a core network thanks to a growing number of staff choosing to report for work, meaning we have been able to run more services than expected. We will also continue to use staff from other areas to keep as many services running as possible. We would like to thank our customers for their patience.”

First Bus has now confirmed the which services it will be able to run during the strike action period with a reduced and limited service planned to operate on routes 1, 3, 5, 9, E1, E2 and X5.

List of services First Bus intends to run during the February strikes action | First Solent

Number 1 (Southsea – The Hard)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate every 20-30 mins between approx. 8am and 5pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes.

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

Number 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 5.30am and 9pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23)- Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm

Number 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures will not operate.

Number 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 5pm

Number E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Each route will operate half hourly between 6am and 8.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7am and 8pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Number X5 (Portsmouth – Fareham – Southampton)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - No service

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between Fareham and Southampton only between approx. 9am and 6pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

First Bus said it expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1), U1, U2 and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal as well as school/college services PC1, PC2, RED, SD4, SD5 and SD7.

However it still urged passengers to check before travelling on its website www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport, social media on X (https://x.com/FirstPortsmouth) at or by calling the First Bus National Contact Centre on 0345 646 0707.

Stagecoach services will remain unaffected during the strike action.

Unite has been approached by The News and invited to comment.