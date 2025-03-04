First Bus strikes: New day deal to be put to drivers and supervisors

A new pay deal will be put to bus drivers and supervisors today which it is hoped will bring to an end the bitter row between First Bus (Solent) and union members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strikes by Unite members in March have been suspended as a goodwill gesture after the bus company came forward with what Unite described as ‘a new and improved pay offer’.

That deal will be put to union members today (Tuesday, March 4) which will be followed by a ballot lasting for two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite union said directors at First Bus Solent are acting like "stroppy children" after ongoing pay talks stalled. Pictured: Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham, Hampshire, UK, on January 11. | Sam Stephenson

Over 140 drivers and supervisors based at the Hoeford deport were due to strike from March 3-7 and March 10-11 March after they said the company had attempted to impose a pay deal that had already been rejected by workers.

It said that after last minute talks on Friday, First have made a new pay offer in a bid to end the bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite regional officer Ian Woodland said: "The threat of further strike action has made First Bus see sense and they have come back to the table with a new offer. While we ballot our members on whether to accept this, as a goodwill gesture industrial action has been suspended."

Bus drivers at Hoeford depot. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-9187) | Sarah Standing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Goff, Managing Director, Solent from First Bus has previously told The News: “We are delighted to have agreed an offer with our Unite colleagues, and that they have suspended their industrial action immediately. Unite the Union has confirmed it will recommend our latest pay offer to its members in a ballot.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding throughout our determined efforts to end this dispute.

“Our team remains focused on delivering excellent services in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and the wider region.”