Tom Roberts, from Gosport, has opened an inclusive art studio where people can unleash their creativity and buy niche materials including spray paint and lino printing kits.

The Studio @ ThirteenEight, located in Stoke Road, held its open evening on Friday, June 6 after weeks of refurbishing the site into a versatile art space.

The 36-year-old, who graduated from Plymouth University with a degree in film, has always had a creative flair but it was over the last few years that he discovered his fondness of spray paint and lino art.

When he first started creating his artwork, he found himself confined to his kitchen or a small space on his driveway and quickly realised he needed a bigger space.

Tom said: “I’ve had the business for the last two years but I have done art as a hobby on a regular basis for the last four or five years.

“I was looking for an art studio because I was working on my kitchen counter and in a studio on my driveway and I have been searching high and low for a studio and the opportunity came up to get this premises I’ve got now.

“When I started my art, I quickly realised that there was nowhere around that sold the materials without going online so I am opening a shop as part of my art studio.”

The independent studio will also feature a second hand book shop where customers can buy art books ‘without breaking the bank’, giving them the opportunity to try something new.

Tom also said that customers will be able to book the studio so they can get creative in a purpose built studio.

He added: “It is very exciting to do something that I’ve wanted to do for over a decade and to have the creative freedom to express myself - I wanted to create a space where people can come in and feel creative and inspired.

The studio, which will be open from Wednesday through to Saturday, will also run classes and workshops in various media forms so customers can try something different.

He added: “The vision for the studio is I wanted to create a space where people can think outside the box and do something new.

“Part of the store will also have second hand books so people can get art books without breaking the bank - they can look at the history of art or try something new with the books.”

. The Studio @ThirteenEight Tom Roberts from Lee-on-the-Solent, has officially opened his first physical art studio called The Studio @ThirteenEight in Stoke Road, Gosport Picture: Sarah Standing (050625-4183) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

