Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gosport locals have shared their views on the state of the high street as another popular store announces it will be closing.

Gosport locals have been sharing their views on the high street as another store announces its closure. | Joe Williams

On Wednesday, October 2,The News headed to Gosport High Street get their views on the state of the towns shopping hub, while there was much dismay there was also shoots of hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported yesterday that Poundstretcher in Gosport will be closing imminently, leaving another vacant unit in the High Street. The reception to the news online was not one of surprise with comments that Gosport is becoming a “ghost town”. It was a sentiment echoed by many shoppers.

Gaynor Vaughn from Alverstoke thinks it is sad to see so many empty shops but she is hopeful the new proposed bus station development could bring a change to the town. | Joe Williams

Gaynor Vaughn from Alverstoke, comes into the High Street once a week, predominantly to use the library. She said: “It is really sad to see the amount of empty shops but I don’t think we are unique, it is a country wide issue. I really don’t know what shops would want to be associated with Gosport at the moment. The whole façade needs to be jazzed up and made more welcoming.

“The High Street always seems to be in the dark with the way the sun comes up and it just makes it feel very sad. There needs to be more things to encourage youngsters to the High Street to make it happier and more vibrant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone The News spoke to acknowledged the issues but felt there were reasons to be positive. Gaynor highlighted the new bus station and the potential developments planned for old bus station as reasons to be hopeful in attracting people to come to the town.

Hilary Vaughn beleives there are still nice shops to be found in Gosport but would like the parking to be improved for older people. | Joe Williams

Hilary Graham believes there are things in the town to attract people. She said: “I think it is what you make of it. If you want to come here there are plenty of nice little coffee shops and the library is very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we could get some grants to get new interesting shops in then that would be good but everywhere is struggling and I don’t think Gosport is different from anywhere else.”

Hilary highlighted electrical, hardware and clothing shops as lacking in the town while also stating that the parking needed to be improved, especially for older people.

Fran and Barry Buxey try to support the High Street where they can but the more shops leave the more they have to go further afield to neighbouring Portsmouth and Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sweet shop, Who’s Got The Bag, opened just under a year ago in Gosport Hight Street and it has been an up and down first 12 months. Founder James Epps said: “It has been a rocky rollercoaster. Footfall has fluctuated, one minute it is really good and the next minute it is down. We are online and do local deliveries which has helped keep a steady income.”

There is one day in particular which James points to as a brilliant driver of traffic to the shops. He said: “Market day is what is brining people down to the town. When it comes down on a weekend it really drives footfall, so that been a real positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James and fellow founder, Jonathan Doidge, were fairly bullish on the state of the high street, believing they had seen an upturn since opening. Particularly for small independent businesses.

Jonathan said: “I personally think the bigger stores need to go to let the smaller ones come back. I think for a high street to succeed everything needs to be small and unique to attract people in.”

James said: “We have niche products, ones that you cant find anywhere else. We have sweets from Japan and drinks from America. We have created something that people come to that they can’t get in their local supermarkets. The bigger stores have too much of the same stuff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea of small businesses selling unique goods is something that Gaynor felt that the high street needed. She said: “Unique shops would be perfect for this town. I think that is what people like, things that you can’t buy elsewhere. If we had more unique shops that sold their own crafts and things like that would be perfect for this town.”

While there remains a feeling of dismay, many Gosport shoppers are holding out hope for a brighter future.