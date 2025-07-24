A struggling high street chain has named 33 sites that have been earmarked to close with Hampshire stores safe for now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

River Island has been struggling in the current economic climate and could still collapse if creditors do not approve a restructuring plan which includes rent cuts of up to 75 per cent.

Factors such as rising costs, falling footfall and increased competition online has led to the fashion chain earmarking 33 stores to close. The good news for Portsmouth shoppers is that the local stores have not been named among the 33 with the Commercial Road, Fareham, and Whiteley branches given a reprieve.

The River Island store in Portsmouth has not been named as one of 33 shops earmarked for closure as the company faces an uncertain future. | Alex Shute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More will be known about the overall future of the fashion brand next week when a decision on the restructuring plan will be made at the High Court. Alongside rent cuts, the plan also includes debt-write offs and an emergency loan from the Lewis family who have owned it since it was founded in 1948.

The situation is dire enough that if the plan does not get approved by 75 per cent of creditors, the company has advised it will have “no option but to enter administration or other insolvency proceedings.”

Hundreds of jobs are at risk in the branches that have been earmarked for closure. The stores are expected to remain open until January 2026 to maximise sales over the peak Christmas period.