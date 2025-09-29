Carter & Co: Historic Southsea pub will continue to be open into the new year despite plans to transform it into homes

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
An historic Southsea pub will continue to be open into the new year period despite plans being unveiled to transform it into homes.

A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission to convert the India Arms, now known as Carter & Co, into four homes. If approved, the pub building will be converted into two homes - one a five-bed home and the other a four-bed home - with two other four-bed homes built in the pub garden.

The application said the pub in Great Southsea Street, which is also used as a bed and breakfast, ‘will cease to trade soon’ as a result of tough trading conditions.

But business owner Michael Forfar said that despite what it says in the application, the venue is not closing imminently.

India Arms in Great Southsea Street, Southseaplaceholder image
India Arms in Great Southsea Street, Southsea | via PCC portal

He said the business had not committed to renewing its lease when it expires in the next four to five months, leading the landlord to put forward its plans.

He said: “We will continue to trade until the new year is in at the very least.”

As previously reported by The News, the application says the building is historical significance to the area, with the transformation being done sympathetically to retain its heritage.

Plans unveiled to transform historic Southsea pub into new homesplaceholder image
Plans unveiled to transform historic Southsea pub into new homes | via PCC planning portal

No carparking spaces are provided for the homes, but the application said that there is also no parking spaces for the existing pub and B&B meaning the parking situation would not made worse by the plans. It also points to local public transport links.

To view or comment on the plans visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search applications 25/00963/FUL and 25/00964/LBC.

