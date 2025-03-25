"I can't believe it!" Zodiac Flowers in Gosport celebrates 50th anniversary
Adam Ayling took over the running of Zodiac Florist in Whitworth Road, Gosport, from his mum who opened the shop in 1975. After asking for customer to come in and share their memories of the shop over the years, Adam was able to create a memory window display as a way to celebrate the remarkable achievement on Monday, March 24.
Looking back over the years, Adam is proud to have reached the landmark: “It's quite a remarkable achievement, I can't believe that shop has reached that far. We are just a family-run, independent business, not many people can reach that milestone.”
Customers have been popping into the shop to speak to Adam and his family and reminisce over times gone by. One topic has been broached more than any other, with memories of Adam’s mum at the forefront.
Adam said: “People always remember my mum for her love and passion for flowers, mum's customers, and also my own customers, are remarkable. There's so many memories that we can all just look back on. There has been lots of long hours but lots of fun as well.
With the 50 year mark now passed, Adam wanted to thank the people that have made it possible. He said: “The community have been really supportive, Especially in the last few years, where flowers aren't a necessity. They've supported us so we can come through and actually celebrate this 50 year achievement.”
