An independent jeweller which has been based in Waterlooville for over three decades has announced it is closing.

Amberley Jewellers has been open in Waterlooville since 1993 but a post on social media has confirmed that the store will be closing in June this year. It will come as a surprise and a disappointment to locals with it being one of the few shops, alongside Claire’s (which also closed recently), that stayed open despite many closing around them.

The post on Facebook via The Directory Group thanked customers for all their support when announcing the closure: “A huge thank you to all our customers for your support over the years. Our Hythe store remains open, and we look forward to greeting you there.”

The Hythe store in the New Forest was announced in 2023 and will remain open despite the closure of the Waterlooville site.

The news comes as Waterlooville Town Centre regeneration continues at a pace. A number of new stores have opened as part of Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme. While new businesses are arriving, Amberley Jewellers are the latest established business to close in the town.

In the last few months, Giorgio’s Pizza, Harvest View Brownies, and Claire’s Accessories have all closed.