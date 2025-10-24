Planet Ice Gosport announces reopening following weeks of closures and uncertainty amid 'technical issues'

Published 24th Oct 2025
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:32 BST
After weeks of uncertainty and ongoing closures, a popular ice rink has confirmed it will open its doors again.

Planet Ice Gosport is due to reopen once again following a series of closures amid ‘technical problems’ which has seen the site shut for the majority of October.

The skating rink took to social media at the start of this month saying: “Planet Ice Gosport is temporarily closed due to a temporary maintenance issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

The venue remained closed for two weeks due to ‘technical issues’ which were temporarily resolved while the team await the arrival of a new plant component, which could take weeks.

As a result, it was confirmed the rink would reopen on Sunday, October 19, but within the matter of a day, it closed its doors again.

The closure was not announced or confirmed by Planet Ice at the time, but parents who were set to take their children to practice on Monday afternoon were told it was cancelled.

Yesterday, Planet Ice took to Facebook, saying: “Planet Ice Gosport will be re-opening on Friday 24th October.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for business as usual.”

