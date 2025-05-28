An iconic florist has officially reopened following an exciting move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewa Rabaud, 41, has said moving her esteemed flower shop, Blossom Boutique, to Marmion Road is a dream come true - and she has been inundated with support.

The boutique, which was formally located in Palmerston Road, is known for its iconic floral installations and gorgeous window displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blossom Boutique has officially moved from Palmerston Road to Marmion Road in Southsea. Pictured is: Ewa Rabaud, owner of Blossom Boutique.Picture: Sarah Standing (260525-3800) | Sarah Standing

Ewa said: “I think it will be better for me location wise and it will be our third location - we started in Osborne Road and then Palmerston Road and now we’re here.

“I’m very fortunate to have a husband who is a carpenter so he helped me a lot and I’ve got some really lovely friends who helped - We had to stay up and do late nights and long days but we did it and it was all worth it. While we were moving we actually had three weddings as well so it was hard work.”

Blossom Boutique not only supplies day to day flowers, but Ewa also specialises in floristry for weddings and events.

The boutique has moved into the former home of The Design House, which was a home decor and furniture store that closed last year - and it has been given a new lease of life following weeks of hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewa added: “We have really lovely neighbours, they have been so welcoming and they are so happy to have us - we’ve had lots of cards.

“We wanted to achieve something more floristry but still really elegant and I chose a dark green inside to make it a cosy space - the outside is pink because I think that’s my brand colour but I think it’s all come together nicely.

“We have had sso many nice customers and when we were moving we had a lot of people asking if we were closing for good and they all said they felt relieved that we were only moving.

“Over the past 8 years, we have had some really amazing customers who have become friends and they are always cheering for us and we definitely feel the love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewa also hopes to start hosting flower workshops in the future with the view of offering hen parties to create flower crowns.

Makana Massage Therapy, which offers kobido and lomi lomi nui massages, will also be operating from the boutique in a side room.