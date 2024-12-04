Jolly Jellies sweet shop announces Waterlooville opening date - and there is not long to wait
Jolly Jellies will be opening its doors for the first time in Wellington Way on Saturday, December 7, as the successful online sweet shop becomes a presence on the high street. There have been a number of new opening in Wellington Way as developer Questmap and Havant Borough Council continue to revamp the area to encourage more footfall.
Owners, Isaac White, 19, and Grace Inns, 18, announced the opening on social media: “Grand opening, Saturday, December 7 at 10am. Put it in your calendars.”
As well as announcing the opening there will also be a special offer with the first 30 customers getting a 10 per cent discount off their purchases.
The new store has caused excitement amongst locals, particularly as the town centre has been without a sweet shop since The Old English Sweet Company closed at the end of 2023.