Waterlooville will have its latest store opening this weekend with the owners of a sweet shop confirming the opening date on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jolly Jellies will be opening its doors for the first time in Wellington Way on Saturday, December 7, as the successful online sweet shop becomes a presence on the high street. There have been a number of new opening in Wellington Way as developer Questmap and Havant Borough Council continue to revamp the area to encourage more footfall.

Owners, Isaac White, 19, and Grace Inns, 18, announced the opening on social media: “Grand opening, Saturday, December 7 at 10am. Put it in your calendars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as announcing the opening there will also be a special offer with the first 30 customers getting a 10 per cent discount off their purchases.

The new store has caused excitement amongst locals, particularly as the town centre has been without a sweet shop since The Old English Sweet Company closed at the end of 2023.

Work on Wellington Way has seen the units refurbished and new flats built on the first floor. Jolly Jellies will be the latest of several new additions including a play cafe, a computer shop, dog groomers and beauticians.