A new sweet shop will be opening in Waterlooville soon as two young entrepreneurs get set to open their first physical store.

Jolly Jellies is set to open in Waterlooville after 8 months of being run from home and attending events and festivals. | Jolly Jellies

Isaac White, 19, and Grace Inns, 18, from Purbrook have been running Jolly Jellies from home for the past eight months. Having attended events and festivals throughout the year the businesses has grown so much that the pair have now announced they will be opening a shop in Waterlooville’s Wellington Way.

It will be the town’s first sweet shop since The Old English Sweet Company closed its doors for the final time on the last day of 2023. The gap in the market, as well as the demand online, was one of the reasons they decided to make their move.

Isaac said: “I have kept up to date with everything that has been going on in Waterlooville and looking at social media, lots of people have been saying they want a sweet shop after the previous one closed last year. So it seemed like a great time to take that next step.

“There are a couple of sweet shops in Portsmouth but locally there is nothing. Especially since the Old English Sweet Company closed down, but that seemed to be because he wanted to retire rather than there not being demand for it. The timing seems right, with the regeneration scheme which we will be a part of, so we are making it happen.”

The new shop promises to supply a large range of sweets from contemporary to traditional. He said: “We do everything, all types of sweets. It’s mainly pick and mix that we have but it is going to be quite a big shop so we will do a vast variety of confectionary.

“We will be serving traditional and modern sweets, the jellies, the boiled, the fizzies and retro sweets. If there is anything we don’t have then customers will be able to request it and we will get it in for them.”

The idea to start a sweet business was Grace’s and having marketed the business well on social media, it grew from strength to strength. Isaac said: “It was my partner’s idea, Grace, she wanted to do it. I had run a few small businesses before in shoes and clothing but I had stopped that and Grace said she wanted to run a sweet shop from home. She did a great job of advertising it on social media and I booked in the events for us. It was a spontaneous decision really.

Isaac said: “I’m very excited to get started, I’m itching to get in there and get the shop open as soon as possible. We have really enjoyed the events and speaking to people and getting involved in the community so we can’t wait to have a permanent shop.”