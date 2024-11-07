A plant shop, which faced devastation following a fire, has announced that it will be re-launching.

Rose Clover opened its doors in 2015 and it quickly became a key part of the Elm Grove community - but in April the shop had to close its doors due to a fire.

On April 27, firefighters responded to a blaze in the flat above the store but it quickly consumed the roof. The fire caused devastating damage to the entire building, including the Rose Clover store beneath.

Liz Penman, owner of Rose Clover. Picture: Sarah Standing (041124-4265) | Sarah Standing

Liz Penman, owner of Rose Clover, has been working hard over the last few months to get the shop back up and running - and she has now announced a re-launch of Rose Clover.

The business will no longer have a physical shopfront but it will operate online and Liz has already organised two Christmas workshops in partnership with other businesses.

Liz said: “The shop suffered huge damage due to a fire on Elm Grove back in April and I think a lot of people out there are wondering what has happened to it because it’s just covered in scaffolding- the building is in disrepair and we’ve had to walk away from it.

“We have launched some Christmas workshops which have sold out at the Corner Collective which is great news so Christmas wreath making and we also have launched another workship at the PoolHouse.

“It’s a beautiful studio so if you would like to make wreaths with me this year go to the website and that’s where you can book tickets.”

Alongside new workshop classes, Liz has also transformed her website for Rose Clover to offer a huge range of plants, pots, accessories and gifts, perfect for Christmas.

Liz will also be shipping nationally as well as plant styling which will help transform a space using plants.