The Kings Theatre and New Theatre Royal are joining forces in a ‘historic move’ to safeguard the future of the two Portsmouth theatres.

The NTR has joined The Kings under a new single management team in a what has been described as a shared mission to enhance the city’s creative life while securing the long-term preservation and use of both historic theatres.

Over the years, both theatres have faced uncertain times, but now both venues will operate under a group leadership team led by CEO Richard Pearce, with Damon Repton taking on the role of chairman of both Boards of Trustees.

Mr Repton, shared his optimism and pride in the new chapter ahead. He said: “I foresee a very exciting future for both theatres as they continue to enhance the cultural experience they provide to the city and its visitors—something that is already widely recognised and celebrated. We are the only city outside London to have two operating Frank Matcham theatres. That in itself is remarkable.

“Together, our shared strengths position us to deliver greater cultural impact and ensure a bright, sustainable future for both venues. None of this would be possible without the continued support of our volunteers, employees, Portsmouth City Council, Arts Council England, our sponsors, partners, and, most importantly, the people of Portsmouth.”

It is not known how the changes will affect staffing levels at both venues in the longer term under the new merged structure, but the move will, they say, mean the theatres can ‘build on each other’s strengths’ and ensure the survival of ‘inclusive, vibrant cultural spaces that serve Portsmouth for generations to come’.

The move also comes at a time when the Kings Theatre is finalising its ambitious renovation project, including plans to regenerate the three derelict shops along the Albert Road that adjoin the theatre to improve access and restore the building.

Angela Parks, who now steps down as Chair and Trustee of the NTR following the reuniting, reflected on the journey with pride and confidence.

She said: “We are excited that both theatres share the same vision and believe that both organisations are stronger together. This merger protects the legacy of those who have worked so hard over the years to ensure that NTR is a valuable part of the cultural offerings in this city. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership flourish and make our waterfront city even prouder.

“Together, the theatres will become a creative hub in the city, building on the apprenticeship programmes, work experience opportunities, dance development and youth theatre that they already deliver.”