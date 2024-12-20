Local businesses support Portsmouth City Council's annual gift appeal with 500 presents to be gifted to children
Portsmouth City Council appeal for donations from its suppliers every year, and this year has elicited a huge response. Around 500 present are heading to vulnerable families in Portsmouth to make their Christmas a little bit brighter.
Councillor Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Central Services (pictured, second from left alongside some of the suppliers and council staff), said: "We've again been overwhelmed by the response to our appeal, which means hundreds of gifts and toys are on their way to families for Christmas.
"This is just one of many ways we work with suppliers to give back to our communities. I'd like to thank everyone who donated to brighten up Christmas for Portsmouth children this year."
The items donated include, toys, dolls, books, musical instruments, and vouchers for children’s clothing and activities. Nine businesses donated to the appeal with the presents being distributed between four charities: Home-Start, The Roberts Centre, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, and Portsea Event Group.
Jo Toms, CEO of Home-Start Portsmouth, said: "The response from local businesses has been incredible once again this year. The sense of community and giving is strong and these donations represent kindness, care and warmth for Portsmouth children and parents this festive season.
"It’s a privilege to deliver these gifts and I’m so proud to work in partnership with businesses who give to their communities. Thank you."
The nine companies who donated present are as follows:
- JT Mackley & Co Ltd
- Ahmarra Door Solutions
- Wightman and Parrish
- DM Habens The Builder Ltd
- Comserv
- Tandem Electrical Limited
- ETEC Group
- Balfour Beatty PLC
- Landbuild Ltd
