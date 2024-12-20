Hundreds of present have been donated by local businesses as part of a council’s appeal for donations for vulnerable families in Portsmouth.

A number of local businesses stepped up to help with Portsmouth City Council's annual present appeal for vulnerable families in Portsmouth. | Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council appeal for donations from its suppliers every year, and this year has elicited a huge response. Around 500 present are heading to vulnerable families in Portsmouth to make their Christmas a little bit brighter.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Central Services (pictured, second from left alongside some of the suppliers and council staff), said: "We've again been overwhelmed by the response to our appeal, which means hundreds of gifts and toys are on their way to families for Christmas.

"This is just one of many ways we work with suppliers to give back to our communities. I'd like to thank everyone who donated to brighten up Christmas for Portsmouth children this year."

The items donated include, toys, dolls, books, musical instruments, and vouchers for children’s clothing and activities. Nine businesses donated to the appeal with the presents being distributed between four charities: Home-Start, The Roberts Centre, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary, and Portsea Event Group.

Jo Toms, CEO of Home-Start Portsmouth, said: "The response from local businesses has been incredible once again this year. The sense of community and giving is strong and these donations represent kindness, care and warmth for Portsmouth children and parents this festive season.

"It’s a privilege to deliver these gifts and I’m so proud to work in partnership with businesses who give to their communities. Thank you."

The nine companies who donated present are as follows:

JT Mackley & Co Ltd

Ahmarra Door Solutions

Wightman and Parrish

DM Habens The Builder Ltd

Comserv

Tandem Electrical Limited

ETEC Group

Balfour Beatty PLC

Landbuild Ltd